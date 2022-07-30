First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.81. 22,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 83,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.
