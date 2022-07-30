First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the June 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 97,102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 905,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FEP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 21,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,133. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

