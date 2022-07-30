First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.08. Approximately 8,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 26,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

