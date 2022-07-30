First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.48 and last traded at $73.30. 269,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 449,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

