First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 152.2% in July

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE FAM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.63. 29,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,071. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
