First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 152.2% in July

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FAM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.63. 29,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,071. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

