First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.95

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.95 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 26.11 ($0.31). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 41,908 shares traded.

First Property Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.12.

First Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

