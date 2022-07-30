First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $250.86

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.86 and traded as low as $233.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $249.00, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $826.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.93.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is 69.53%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

