First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 61.2% in July

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.25. 2,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

