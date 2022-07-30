First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

