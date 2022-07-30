First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,475. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $595.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several research firms have issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 57.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.