Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

Shares of Fire & Flower stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFLWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

