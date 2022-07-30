Financial Architects Inc Sells 2,225 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

