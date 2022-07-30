Financial Architects Inc Has $409,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

