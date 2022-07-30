Financial Architects Inc Has $306,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after buying an additional 786,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFG stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.