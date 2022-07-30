Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £132.68 ($159.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($137.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from £132.60 ($159.76) to GBX 9,960 ($120.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £102.90 ($123.98) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.64) and a 12 month high of £136.40 ($164.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,338.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is £102.60. The firm has a market cap of £21.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.79.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.