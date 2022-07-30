FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.