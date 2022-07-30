FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of FAT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.80. 21,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,331. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

In other FAT Brands news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $70,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

