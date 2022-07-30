ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.14.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 448,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

