Exeedme Price Reaches $0.0793 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $304,084.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

