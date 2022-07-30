EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (EVC) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. EventChain has a total market cap of $52,039.49 and approximately $5,331.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.74 or 1.00023462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00131235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004368 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

