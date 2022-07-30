Ethernity Chain Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,669.89 or 1.00001906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00130959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032961 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

ERN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

