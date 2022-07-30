Etherisc DIP Token Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $5.35 million and $40,950.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.04 or 1.00031446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00130966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.