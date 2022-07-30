Ethereum Yield 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,504.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $196,353.92 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,640.40 or 1.00023349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00130888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032951 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.