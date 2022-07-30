Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Enviva Price Performance

EVA opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.10. Enviva has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36.

Enviva Increases Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Analysts forecast that Enviva will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas Meth bought 8,600 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,596 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $101,902. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,382,000 after buying an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $194,589,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth about $37,222,000.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

