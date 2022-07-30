Enerpac Tool Group Corp. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 228,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

