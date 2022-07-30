Enerpac Tool Group Corp. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. 228,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
