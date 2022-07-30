Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,519,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

LLY stock opened at $329.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

