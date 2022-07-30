Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.04.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.068514 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.