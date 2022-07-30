Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Edap Tms Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of EDAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 21,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,185. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
