easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 805 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.70) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.12) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.90) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.73) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 660.93 ($7.96).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.81) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 338.25 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 873 ($10.52). The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.11.

In other easyJet news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,986.78). Insiders acquired a total of 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

