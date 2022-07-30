EasyFi (EZ) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $922,290.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.42 or 0.99985209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00033250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

