e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0635 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $58.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00257976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,626 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,469 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

