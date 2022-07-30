Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,485. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $541.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.14.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

