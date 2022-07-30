Dundee Precious Metals Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the mining company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:DPM traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.19. The company had a trading volume of 506,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.38.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dundee Precious Metals

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.09.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.