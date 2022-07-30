Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.96

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.96 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 33.53 ($0.40). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 302,894 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.64) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Duke Royalty Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.16. The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market cap of £140.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67.

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Duke Royalty

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

