Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.73

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.73 and traded as low as C$31.55. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$32.41, with a volume of 24,352 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.
Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
