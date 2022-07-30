DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (RATING) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $300,860.07 and approximately $15,191.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,922.67 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00130848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004389 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DPRating Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

