Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 300 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.