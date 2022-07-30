Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

