Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $133.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

