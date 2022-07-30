Donut Reaches Market Cap of $149,794.91 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $149,794.91 and approximately $82.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00615889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

