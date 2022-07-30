Donut Reaches Market Cap of $149,794.91 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $149,794.91 and approximately $82.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00615889 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015745 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
