DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Top Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $307,096.39 and $1,058.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00141326 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 234.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 18,880,065 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

