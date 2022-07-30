DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.44.

DNBBY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 216,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

