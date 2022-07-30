discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 930 ($11.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
discoverIE Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 757 ($9.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £722.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,570.00. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 682.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 761.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.
