discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 930 ($11.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 757 ($9.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £722.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,570.00. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($15.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 682.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 761.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($41,746.99). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £19,814.97 ($23,873.46). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($41,746.99). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,172 shares of company stock worth $7,430,247.

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.