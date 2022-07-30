DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

DRH stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.36 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

