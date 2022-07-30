DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.71 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

