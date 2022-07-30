DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $500.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.