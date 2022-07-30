DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,302,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $144.60 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

