DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 99,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 2,214,620 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

