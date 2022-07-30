DGS Capital Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

