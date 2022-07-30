DGS Capital Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.
ELP stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.58. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.
